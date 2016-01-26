© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Medical Records Fight Lands In Appeals Court

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published January 26, 2016 at 8:36 AM EST
medical_records_photo_from_Barry_Gutierrez_of_NPR.jpg
Barry Gutierrez/NPR

A long-running dispute about the cost of patient medical records has gone to a state appeals court.

An administrative law judge in December upheld a Florida Board of Medicine plan that would increase the cost of copies of patient records.

But opponents, including the Florida Justice Association trial-lawyers group, filed a notice this month as a first step in challenging the decision at the 1st District Court of Appeal.

State law gives the Board of Medicine, which regulates physicians, the authority to adopt rules about how much patients, governmental agencies and other entities can be charged when requesting copies of medical records. In the past, patients and governmental entities have been charged as much as $1 per page for the first 25 pages and 25 cents a page for each additional page.

But the Board of Medicine plan called for setting a maximum of $1 a page.

Tags

HNF Storiesmedical recordsFlorida Board of MedicineFlorida Justice Associationpatient records
Related Content