-
“Enforcement time” has come for motorists caught texting and driving by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
-
The Florida Department of Transportation is working on new technology that will detect wrong way drivers on Florida highways. An increase in wrong way...
-
Florida's governor has ordered state troopers to increase patrols at religious institutions statewide in the wake of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh…
-
August is Child Safety Awareness Month, and Florida officials are reminding motorists to always buckle up their kids.
-
The Florida Highway Patrol announced Wednesday it is issuing naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug commonly known by its brand name, Narcan, to state…
-
An investigation into a heroin and sex trafficking ring has ended with the arrest of more than two dozen people. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made…