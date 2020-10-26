-
Obamacare enrollment is off to a strong start in Florida and around the nation, according to national data and those who help people sign up for health…
-
Seven Floridians organizations were awarded $9.95 million to help with the third year of enrollment on the federal marketplace.The U.S. Department of…
-
The University of South Florida has been awarded by far the largest grant in the state to hire "navigators" who help uninsured people sign up for health…
-
Florida Covering Kids and Families, which has helped thousands of uninsured children in Florida get enrolled in a health plan, has won a $1 million…