Eight of the 12 state universities fall below minimum staffing levels for mental-health counselors as the need for counseling services grows on campuses,…
University of Florida trustees will have more oversight over borrowing by UF Health Shands Hospital and its affiliated organizations under a policy…
The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees on Monday could continue moving forward with a plan aimed at building a hospital adjacent to the…
Florida A&M University President Elmira Mangum said Monday she's undaunted by the failed efforts of members of the university's Board of Trustees to fire…
Even with Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik voicing their support for the plan, the Florida Board of Governors put the…
The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System, is set to vote on USF’s downtown medical school project when it meets today…
Based on current trends, Florida will be short by more than 50,000 registered nurses by the year 2025, a nursing expert warned a committee of the State…