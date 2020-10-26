-
Each year, one of the more-heated health care issues in Tallahassee surrounds “scope of practice” --- or what services providers can legally offer. But…
-
A Pensacola dentist has vanished -- as has his patients' cash -- and police are looking for both.The Escambia County Sheriff said Dr. Thomas Rollins, a…
-
Saying “My heart is broken,” controversial Ocala pediatric dentist Michael Tarver told the Florida Board of Dentistry that he will leave the profession,…
-
An oral surgeon who reached a deal with the state Department of Health over allegations of sexual misconduct with three sedated teenage patients has left…