Pointing to a “hierarchical relationship” with local governments, the state has asked an appeals court to uphold a 2011 law that has threatened tough…
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a constitutional challenge to Florida’s “red flag” law, which passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s…
As in mass shootings elsewhere, the massacre of 49 people at an Orlando nightclub is raising questions about access to guns — assault rifles, in…
The American tragedy continues with six collegians killed in the sleepy college town of Isla Vista, California. The deranged murderer then took his own…
The so-called “Warning Shot” bill is heading to the Governor’s desk, after the Senate passed the measure Thursday. But, debate grew heated as some...
TALLAHASSEE — A gun rights group is suing the University of Florida for banning guns in campus housing. The lawsuit comes on the heels of a similar suit…
A surge in gun sales is behind a bill to increase the number of sites where gun permits may be filed, according to the Florida Current. Sen. Wilton…
Attorneys for doctors’ groups told appellate judges in Miami on Thursday that a Florida law barring them from asking about patients’ gun ownership…
Fort Lauderdale Police haven’t been enforcing a county ordinance on criminal background checks at gun shows held in the city because they say a state law…
As Florida lawmakers consider how they’re going to deal with gun violence, Miami-Dade police are trying to figure out why a gun that killed a 4-year-old…