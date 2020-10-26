federal government shutdown

-
The federal food stamp program that provides a lifeline to needy people throughout Florida will continue running through February. Funding for the...
Buoyed by the sudden likelihood of a budget pact, lawmakers are on track to avoid a repeat of last month's government shutdown — though President Donald…
During the government shutdown in 2013 Tom Frieden was in charge of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with him about potential public health implications.
One of the central issues of the shutdown battle is the Children's Health Insurance Program. NPR's Michel Martin talks with Alabama CHIP Director Cathy Caldwell about the program, which covers 9 million low-income kids across the U.S.
Florida's nursing-home inspectors have been ordered to curtail all work except complaints about life-and-death dangers because of the federal government's…