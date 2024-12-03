Florida included in recall of cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers from a grower in Mexico.

The FDA says 68 people across 19 states, including Florida, have become sick after consuming cucumbers. No deaths have been reported.

Florida consumers who bought cucumbers between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 packaged under the brand name SunFed should throw them away.

According to FDA, the cucumbers may also be in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker label showing the grower's name: Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.

Eating food tainted with the bacteria can cause severe gastrointestinal distress. Children younger than 5, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Arizona-based SunFed Produce has recalled cucumbers.

