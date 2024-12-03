© 2022 Health News Florida



Florida included in recall of cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published December 3, 2024 at 8:40 PM EST
Labels and packaging used for cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. and sold under the brand name of SunFed Produce.
FDA
These images from the Food and Drug Administration show labels and packaging used for the recalled cucumbers grown in Mexico by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. and sold under the brand name of SunFed Produce. The cucumbers were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers from a grower in Mexico with the SunFed brand.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers from a grower in Mexico.

The FDA says 68 people across 19 states, including Florida, have become sick after consuming cucumbers. No deaths have been reported. 

Florida consumers who bought cucumbers between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 packaged under the brand name SunFed should throw them away.

According to FDA, the cucumbers may also be in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker label showing the grower's name: Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.

Eating food tainted with the bacteria can cause severe gastrointestinal distress. Children younger than 5, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Arizona-based SunFed Produce has recalled cucumbers.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media

Helen Acevedo
