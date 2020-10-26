-
The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports and repeated safety restrictions by regulators said Friday that it…
-
U.S. health officials on Monday placed new restrictions on a permanent contraceptive implant that has been subject to reports of painful complications…
-
Kim Hudak was a young mother who was done having children when she volunteered for a clinical trial to an experimental birth control implant designed to…
-
It's the only available, nonsurgical permanent birth control option that's FDA-approved. But thousands of women have complained of serious side effects like severe pain, heavy bleeding and depression.