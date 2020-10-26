Erin Kimmerle

-
A "body farm" where researchers can study how corpses decompose will open next week in the Tampa Bay area with the burial of four donated bodies.Officials…
-
USF forensic anthropologists are getting extra money to crack cold cases. They've been awarded a $386,537 grant from the National Institute of Justice -...
-
The University of South Florida announced late Friday afternoon that the USF Forensic Anthropology Laboratory will find an alternate location to train...
-
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and a University of South Florida anthropology professor are developing a forensic research site, where…