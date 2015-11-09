USF Forensic Anthropology Receives DOJ Grant

USF forensic anthropologists are getting extra money to crack cold cases.

They've been awarded a $386,537 grant from the National Institute of Justice - the research wing of the - to examine 50 unsolved cases.

Dr. Erin Kimmerle heads USF's Forensic Anthropology Laboratory.

"We're doing facial reconstruction, we do grave excavations for John and Jane Doe graves - all the way through human identification and facial imaging," she said. "It's just a whole suite of services that are otherwise unavailable."

They're going to focus on Florida cases, but they've also been asked to assist with cold cases in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Forensic Anthropology program gained international exposure for its work at the Dozier School for Boys in the Florida panhandle.

