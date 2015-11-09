© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

USF Forensic Anthropology Receives DOJ Grant

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Quincy Walters
Published November 9, 2015 at 8:17 PM EST
USF Anthropology Professor Erin Kimmerle talks to reporters Thursday about the proposed research facility.
USF Anthropology Professor Erin Kimmerle talks to reporters Thursday about the proposed research facility.

USF forensic anthropologists are getting extra money to crack cold cases. 

They've been awarded a $386,537 grant from the National Institute of Justice - the research wing of the - to examine 50 unsolved cases. 

Dr. Erin Kimmerle heads USF's Forensic Anthropology Laboratory

"We're doing facial reconstruction, we do grave excavations for John and Jane Doe graves - all the way through human identification and facial imaging," she said. "It's just a whole suite of services that are otherwise unavailable."

They're going to focus on Florida cases, but they've also been asked to assist with cold cases in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 

The Forensic Anthropology program gained international exposure for its work at the Dozier School for Boys in the Florida panhandle. 

Copyright 2015 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

NewsErin KimmerleUniversity of South FloridaNational Institute of Justiceanthropologyfacial reconstruction
Quincy Walters
Quincy J. Walters is a junior at USF, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing. His interest in journalism spurred from the desire to convey compelling narratives. He has written for USF’s student paper, The Oracle and is currently the videographer for Creative Pinellas. If he’s not listening to NPR, he’s probably listening to Randy Newman.
See stories by Quincy Walters
Related Content