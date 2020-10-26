-
The coronavirus pandemic feels eerily familiar to people who faced the AIDS crisis. It triggers memories of confusion over how the disease is transmitted and huge numbers of people dying quickly.
Florida had 41 newly reported hepatitis A cases last week, bringing the total number of cases to 142 in 2020, according to the state Department of…
After facing a major outbreak last year, Florida had 32 reported cases of hepatitis A during the first four days of 2020, state Department of Health…
Just days before the end of 2019, Florida had received reports of nearly 3,400 hepatitis A cases during the year. The 3,395 cases reported as of Saturday…
Florida had 58 hepatitis A cases reported last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 3,278 as of Saturday, according to the state…
Stigma, poverty, immigration issues and access to care are among the main causes to blame for Florida’s high rates of HIV and AIDS .
Florida had 58 hepatitis A cases reported last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 3,028 as of Saturday, according to the state…
Florida had 55 new hepatitis A cases reported last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 2,847 as of Saturday, according to Department of…
Florida had 53 newly reported hepatitis A cases last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 2,791 as of Saturday, numbers from the state…
The new law will make it easier for people to access PrEP and PEP medications without needing to see a doctor or get insurance authorization first.