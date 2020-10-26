-
If you run a business in Florida, you have the right to maintain a drug-free workplace. But does that apply to drugs prescribed by a doctor — like...
-
State laws in both Oklahoma and Texas allow employers to develop their own workplace injury plans that generally cover fewer injuries, cut off benefits payments sooner and control access to doctors.
-
A conservative activist in Boca Raton, orthodontist Larry Kawa, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Obama administration over the Affordable Care Act.…
-
At a time when most pregnant women work, there are new efforts to keep companies from unfairly targeting employees because of a pregnancy. Allegations of pregnancy discrimination persist and have even risen in recent years despite a decades-old law against it.
-
Restaurants face particular challenges adapting to the new health care laws. The CFO of one restaurant chain says it's not as simple as just cutting employee pay or raising prices to bring in the extra money needed.
-
A worker's smoke breaks cost an employer even more than the increased costs of health care. Some employers charge higher health insurance premiums to employees who smoke or refuse to hire them altogether.