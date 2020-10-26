-
The Emergency Policy Group that has guided Hillsborough County through the pandemic likely had its last meeting Monday. County commissioners are set to...
-
Florida has improved its ranking in an annual report that rates states on how prepared they are for public health emergences.
-
A Florida police officer has been disciplined for not turning on her lights and siren when responding to the scene of an accidental shooting death.The…
-
A Tampa area firefighter is recovering from serious injuries after falling out of a fire truck on the way to a call.Hillsborough Sheriff's officials say…
-
People living in Palm Beach County have a new way to reach 911 in an emergency: by text message. Anyone in the county with a cell phone can send a text...
-
An agency that advises Congress recommends a 30 percent reduction in some federal reimbursements to free-standing ERs that are within 6 miles of a hospital.
-
With the recent Parkland shooting, a local hospital that responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting wants to start a nationwide conversation about…
-
Inaction by a group of Florida teenagers who videotaped a man's drowning rather than calling for help has prompted legislation in the Arizona Senate that…
-
In the past few days, Southeast Texas' catastrophic medical operations center has faced challenges like it has never seen before in keeping the health care system functioning.
-
With the beginning of hurricane season Thursday, officials in Pinellas County are encouraging residents to check what their evacuation levels are...