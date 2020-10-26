-
Amid political insinuations of inflated numbers and financial gain, health experts discuss how the deaths are reported and whether figures are in the ballpark.
NPR's All Things Consideredhas spent weeks asking experts how the nation can move forward after a bitter election. They say healing is possible, but people have to be willing to try.
The races for governor in Missouri and North Carolina may tell us if the coronavirus can make or break a state leader. Meanwhile, political strategy in Montana has tempered talk of COVID-19.
All that negative campaigning, endless advertisements and disagreements with friends, co-workers and family members can lead up to a lot of stress. There's even a name for it: Election Stress Disorder.
The Trump administration has given states ways to restrict spending on the government insurance program for low-income Americans. A Biden administration would expand Medicaid coverage.
The White House again faces the coronavirus in its ranks. But Vice President Pence, who has tested negative, plans to continue his breakneck campaign travel schedule.
Democrats, buoyed by gains in the 2018 elections, at one point saw the future of the Affordable Care Act - with health coverage for millions of Floridians…
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday chose to delay New Zealand’s national elections by four weeks as the country deals with a new coronavirus outbreak…
We're getting ready to have our first big election in Florida since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March. How will that affect the number of...
Most places where Americans usually register to vote have been closed since March. It's led to a big drop in new registrations right before an election that was expected to see record turnout.