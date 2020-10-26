-
The state starts rolling out new Medicaid managed care plans on Saturday and some are worried about the impacts to Florida’s most vulnerable children.
-
An administrative law judge this week backed a state Department of Health decision to change contractors for the Early Steps program in part of South…
-
A Miami children's hospital that has long led the state's Early Steps program in part of South Florida is challenging a decision to shift the contract to…
-
While Florida Health officials are investigating the first potential local mosquito transmission of the Zika virus in the continental U-S, some are...
-
A Senate panel is looking to help Early Steps, which serves infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities and delays -- and which has been…
-
Led by Senate President Andy Gardiner, the 2016 Legislature will consider another increase in funding for Early Steps, which serves infants and toddlers…
-
A House Democrat on Tuesday filed a bill that could place new requirements on health insurers related to the screening of children for autism spectrum…
-
After worries about cuts earlier in the year, $13 million is being added to the state’s Early Steps program, which serves babies and toddlers with…
-
Blaming a budget shortfall, the Florida Department of Health has laid off most of the administrators at the Early Steps program, which serves babies and…