The rate of babies being born early is going up across the country. There were 8,000 more preterm births in the U.S. last year than the previous year,...
The March of Dimes has issued its 2015 report card on early births across the country and Florida gets bad grades for its premature birth rates. The...
Nearly 9 percent of the births covered by Medicaid — or about 160,000 each year — were elective deliveries before 39 weeks of gestation, which lead to…
Although the World Health Organization recommends Cesarean rates stay between 10 and 15 percent, last year almost half of all babies born in Miami-Dade...
Too many Florida doctors and pregnant women are still opting for scheduled early births -- either through elective induction or C-section -- and that’s…