-
With little time remaining in the 2020 legislative session, Florida lawmakers approved a proposal that would largely bring the state into compliance with…
-
The Trump administration recently passed a law making it illegal to sell tobacco products, including e-cigarettes to anyone under 21.
-
Vape shops would have to be permitted and regulated by the state, under a House effort to combat an “epidemic” of electronic-cigarette use by teens.
-
The City of Jacksonville and Daily’s are teaming up on a new campaign to educate middle and high school students about the dangers that vaping poses to...
-
The federal government is taking action to pull many flavored products popular with kids off the market. Public health advocates say the move doesn't go far enough.
-
As state lawmakers ponder how -- and if -- to respond to teens’ skyrocketing use of electronic cigarettes, one university student is influencing the...
-
E-cigarettes may look sleek, but they create a lot of ugly and toxic trash. Disposable nicotine pods can be poisonous, and vape pens contain batteries and metals. How can we safely dispose of them?
-
In September, the Trump administration said it would ban all flavored e-cigarette products in an effort to reduce the youth vaping epidemic. Since then, there's been no movement toward implementation.
-
Flavored e-cigarettes have hooked millions of teens to nicotine. Now, Juul says it will suspend sales of many flavors. Some call the move too little, too late.
-
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Wednesday targeted more than 20 e-cigarette makers as she announced an investigation into how they are...