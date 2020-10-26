-
Emergency operations slowly started to wind down Wednesday as Hurricane Dorian remained offshore, inching its way north and away from Florida.
-
With little discussion, the state Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement that will allow Duke Energy Florida to use savings from a…
-
A federal appeals court Tuesday ordered regulators to take another look at the environmental impact of a major natural-gas pipeline project, saying that…
-
A 515-mile pipeline that will help carry natural gas to Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy Florida power plants has gone into commercial service,…
-
In an unusually hard-hitting editorial, the Tampa Bay Times calls Gov. Rick Scott the "Tin Man as governor, a chief executive who shows no heartfelt…