There's no sign of a plan to stabilize the Affordable Care Act marketplaces in the new budget bill, but the agreement does provide a lot more money for other things in health care.
Law enforcement has been cracking down on corruption in South Florida’s drug treatment industry. State and federal officials have arrested more than 30...
A South Florida drug treatment provider will spend the next 27.5 years behind bars for operating a multimillion-dollar health care fraud and sex...
More money is needed to stop overdose deaths, Manatee County leaders told state officials during an opioid workshop Tuesday.Emergency responders need…
Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old died at a South Florida drug treatment center for delinquent youths.The Miami Herald reports staff…
Every day, headlines detail the casualties of the nation’s surge in heroin and prescription painkiller abuse: the funerals, the broken families and the…
This week: The religious objection to Obamacare's requirement that birth control be free and available makes its way to the Supreme Court again....
A drug rehabilitation center with ties to the Church of Scientology is planning a 60-bed halfway house in Clearwater, the Tampa Bay Times reports.The…