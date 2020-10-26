-
Florida’s plan to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada — designed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and endorsed by President Donald Trump — has tasted its…
Health policy researchers say Trump may not be able to pay for the cards, which fall short of lasting policy changes to curb high drug prices.
President Donald Trump, outlining his “America First Health Plan” on Thursday, announced that his administration will allow the importation of…
Over the objections of drugmakers, the Trump administration is expected within weeks to finalize its plan that would allow states to import some…
The order, which would include Medicare parts B and D, replaces a previous order the president signed in July, but the move is unlikely to have any immediate practical impact.
It's been two weeks since the president signed an executive order to put "America First" on drug prices. But pharmaceutical companies aren't ready to negotiate.
The president says the actions will lower drug prices, but policy experts say they will likely offer patients only minimal relief and may take months to implement, if they're implemented at all.
A Tampa lawmaker is hoping to lower drug prices and improve care for Floridians by regulating companies that serve as middlemen in the health care...
Florida’s initial effort to gauge interest in the operation of a Canadian drug importation program has drawn more letters of concern from critics than…
The rule, which had support from the Trump administration and consumer rights advocates, is a blow to the White House searching for ways to pressure pharmaceutical companies to lower prices.