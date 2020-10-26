drug overdoses

-
"These sobering statistics are a wakeup call that we are losing too many Americans, too early and too often, to conditions that are preventable," says CDC Director Robert Redfield.
The research suggests that the ongoing opioid crisis may be part of a larger epidemic going back decades. The study also shows more users take multiple drugs — many of which are more potent.
The head of the nation's top public health agency says the opioid epidemic will be one of his priorities, and he revealed a personal reason for it: His…
Rule No. 1: Stay alive.If you or a loved one wants to beat an opioid addiction, first make sure you have a handy supply of naloxone, a medication that can…
In a refrigerator in the coroner’s office in Marion County, Ind., rows of vials await testing. They contain blood, urine and vitreous, the fluid collected…
For more than 40 years, there’s been a drug that can stop a heroin overdose in its tracks, if someone gives the drug in time. And it turns out that the…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is applauding Florida’s crackdown on “pill mills” in its most recent Vital Signs report.It suggests…
Prescription drug deaths decreased during the first half of 2013 compared to the same period the year before.The report released Thursday by the Florida…
For quite a while, the annual number of fatalities from auto accidents has been a kind of shorthand for health issues that are big and important. Suicides now exceed deaths from crashes. And the middle-aged have seen the biggest increase in suicide rates.