Florida is planning to make naloxone kits available through county health departments

The Florida Department of Health has plans to make naloxone available to the public throughout the state.

The medication reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness.

The state didn’t immediately respond to a question about when the kits will be available.

The plan is for health departments in all 67 counties to have naloxone kits with two nasal sprays that can be administered without the help of a health care provider.

“Addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority for the state,” Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth A. Scheppke said in a statement. “In 2021, almost 8,000 people in Florida lost their lives to drug overdoses, the highest one-year total ever recorded in our state.”

According to the health department, increasing access to naloxone is a key component in battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care.

To find providers of this medication, visit isavefl.com.