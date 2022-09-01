© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida is planning to make naloxone kits available through county health departments

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published September 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
Naloxone hydrochloride, also known as Narcan, is an overdose antidote that many states have made available to first-responders.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
According to the health department, increasing access to naloxone is a key component in battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care.

The medication reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness.

The Florida Department of Health has plans to make naloxone available to the public throughout the state.

The medication reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness.

The state didn’t immediately respond to a question about when the kits will be available.

The plan is for health departments in all 67 counties to have naloxone kits with two nasal sprays that can be administered without the help of a health care provider.

“Addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority for the state,” Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth A. Scheppke said in a statement. “In 2021, almost 8,000 people in Florida lost their lives to drug overdoses, the highest one-year total ever recorded in our state.”

According to the health department, increasing access to naloxone is a key component in battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care.

To find providers of this medication, visit isavefl.com.

Tags

Health News Florida naloxoneNarcanFlorida Department of Healthopioiddrug overdoses
Health News Florida
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida
Related Content