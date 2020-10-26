-
People with Parkinson's and related forms of dementia improved in a small study when they took a leukemia drug called nilotinib. Researchers say the drug seems to help brain cells eliminate toxins.
-
Manatee County, on Florida's west coast, is home to more than 300,000 people. It's known for its beaches, and if you go just a short distance inland,…
-
Manatee County, on Florida's west coast, has seen a huge jump in heroin overdoses this year. NPR's Melissa Block talks to Michael Dunn, a fireman in Bradenton who responds to overdose calls daily.
-
A Florida oncologist was charged Thursday with giving cancer patients medications, including chemotherapy drugs, from other countries that were not…
-
As many as 5 million Americans have hepatitis C, and new drugs can cure almost all of them. But patients worry they won't get these expensive treatments in time.
-
A Florida judge on Monday signed off on the use of a new drug the state is using in its executions. Circuit Judge Phyllis Rosier from Bradford County…
-
Nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries in South Florida took a pricey brand-name pill -- Prevacid, Prilosec or Nexium -- to control stomach acid in 2010,…
-
Parents, beware: ‘Molly’ is not your child’s new best friend. While the drug has a pretty-sounding name, the effects can be deadly, according to the…
-
A study of statin use in the real world found that 17 percent of patients taking the pills reported side effects, including muscle pain, nausea, and problems with their liver or nervous system. Many of those people quit taking the pills, at least temporarily.
-
The FDA has approved a new drug that would treat Type 2 diabetes in a different way, by flushing insulin out of the body in urine, the New York Times…