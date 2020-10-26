-
Five Florida teenagers will not be prosecuted after they videotaped and mocked a disabled man as he drowned and didn't help.Prosecutors told Florida…
Thirteen YMCAs in Central Florida, including the South Orlando Center, are offering a free five-day course in water safety for five to 12-year-olds.YMCA’s…
May The Best Lifeguard Win: Regional Competition Tests Lifesaving Skills Of South Florida's RescuersUsually lifeguards on the beach are there to watch over swimmers. But earlier this week, 220 professional lifeguards took over Delray Beach to compete...
The Atlantic Storm season starts June 1st and while a lot of attention is given to the winds packed by hurricanes, that's not the only peril. Florida...
A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Florida ranks as number one in the nation for vehicle-related drownings. And, that’s...
A bill aimed at cutting down the number of drowning deaths associated with car accidents in Florida has passed its first House committee. “Chloe’s law”...
Nationally, Florida tops the charts for drowning deaths for children under five. That's why the Tampa Bay Rays and the YMCA partnered again this summer...
Two weeks ago four members of the staff at Pensacola’s Baptist Health Care went boating, and nothing has been the same since, the Pensacola News Journal…
After a near-drowning, 9-year-old Selah Clanton of Zephyrhills can’t walk, talk or eat; she has to have a feeding tube and trach to live. Doctors say she…
Dianne May Evers suffered from hallucinations and delusions from the time she was 7. On New Year’s Day in 1980, the mental illness led then 23-year-old…