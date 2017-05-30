© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Greatest Threat to Lives and Property is Water, Not Wind, Says Meterologist

WGCU | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published May 30, 2017 at 3:45 PM EDT

The Atlantic Storm season starts June 1st and while a lot of attention is given to the winds packed by hurricanes, that's not the only peril. Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says the latest data from hurricane or tropical related fatalities is striking.

"More than 8 out of ten fatalities are from water-related hazards; storm surge, inland flooding, coastal hazards. It's a myth that the wind causes the most fatalities during a tropical storm. It's most likely the water that will threaten lives and property", said Huffman.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many of those who perished during Superstorm Sandy in 2012 drowned when their homes flooded.

