The study compared drinking habits of adults age 30-80 with their habits a year earlier. The study found the increase is most pronounced among women, for whom days with heavy drinking spiked by 41%.
Tens of thousands of Instagram followers can't be wrong: Curiosity about the sober life is trending. Scientists say cutting out alcohol can improve your sleep and blood pressure, and help your liver.
The Florida Keys are famous as a place to party. That's how they got the nickname "Margaritaville." But the hard-drinking lifestyle is taking a toll on...
Treatment for alcohol problems isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. The NIH has launched a navigator site that can help figure out the scope of the problem and find evidence-based treatment options.
Twenty percent of high school seniors say they binge drink, with 6 percent consuming 15 drinks or more in a row. This extreme binge drinking accounts for high rates of emergency room visits by teen drinkers, researchers say, and poses a health risk that until now hasn't been adequately measured.
Breath tests after a college football game revealed that many designated drivers had been drinking. Researchers say their alcohol levels were lower, on average, than people who weren't going to drive. But the findings suggest more education is needed.