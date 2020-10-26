domestic abuse

-
Loosened quarantine restrictions have given some people an opportunity to flee violence at home, but cyberstalking and high unemployment have also made it harder to completely escape after moving out.
As people self-isolate and self-quarantine to help stop the spread of coronavirus, abusers frequently have greater access to their victims. Meanwhile,...
A new report shows that while there has been an overall decline in homicides, both nationally and locally, the rate of domestic violence homicides hasn...
A Florida lawmaker has filed a measure aimed at making it easier for a person to end their marriage if they’re in an abusive relationship.
State lawmakers are considering bills to criminalize online sexual harassment and crack down on sexting. Florida State University student Carly...
The death of Michelle O'Connell, a 24-year-old St. Augustine woman found dead of a gunshot wound, seemed suspicious for many reasons: She had complained…