-
Thousands of Florida children will retain their health care coverage for at least another two years thanks to the passage of the Medicare Access & CHIP…
-
Doctors who treat Medicare patients will face a huge cut, 21 percent, if Congress doesn't act by the end of the month. House leaders now think they fix a problem that has plagued Congress since 1997.
-
Late on Tuesday, the House joined the Senate in approving a temporary fix to undo the "fiscal cliff" -- automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that went…