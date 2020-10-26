-
Florida could outlaw drivers from putting on makeup, holding a cellphone, reading or performing other distracting activities under a bill unanimously…
Leon County Sheriff’s Office has won a statewide award for having one of the best traffic safety programs in Florida.
It’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and AAA is reminding drivers about Florida’s Move Over Law as part of the month.
Nearly 70 percent of American drivers say they talked on their cell phones while driving at least once in the previous month, according to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And about a third admitted to reading or sending texts or emails while driving.