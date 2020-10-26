-
A group representing prisoners with disabilities is accusing the Florida Department of Corrections of failing to comply with a settlement reached in a…
A disability-rights organization has filed a federal lawsuit against the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs, contending the group was improperly…
In a move that could affect thousands of Florida inmates, attorneys representing disabled prisoners and the Department of Corrections have settled a…
Floridians who have disabilities now have a new resource to help them vote in the upcoming elections. That resource was rolled out today (Tuesday) at...
A group representing disabled inmates has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Florida prison officials of discriminating against prisoners who are deaf,…
Florida Legal Services and Disability Rights Florida want the state to clarify how it handles social service applications from people who are disabled....
A mental health advocacy group filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the Florida Department of Corrections and its contractors ignored the widespread torture…