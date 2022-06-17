© 2020 Health News Florida



The Senate OKs enhanced benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
military burn pits.jpeg
AP
An Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 28, 2011. The Senate is expected to approve on Thursday a large expansion of health care and disability benefits for veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan in response to concerns about their exposure to toxic burn pits.

The House is expected to approve the Senate measure, sending it to President Joe Biden, who has said he'd sign comprehensive legislation immediately.

The Senate has approved a sweeping expansion of health care and disability benefits for veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan in response to concerns about their exposure to toxic burn pits.

Passage of the bill Thursday caps years of advocacy work by veterans groups and others who liken burn pits to the Agent Orange herbicide that Vietnam-era veterans were exposed to.

The military routinely used open burn pits set ablaze with jet fuel to dispose of tires, batteries and medical waste.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

