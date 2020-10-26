dental health

-
As the deadline to enroll in the Affordable Care Act health insurance Marketplace approaches, many Floridians will have to make decisions about dental…
The St. Petersburg Free Clinic has expanded its dental services to include providing dentures to low-income, uninsured and underserved adults in…
A House Republican on Friday proposed creation of a program that would offer financial help to dentists who practice in underserved areas.The bill (HB…
Over two days at the Florida State Fairgrounds, volunteers organized by the Florida Dental Association provided more than $1 million in free…
Florida is the worst state in the country at providing dental care for children insured through Medicaid, the Orlando Sentinel reports. According to a…