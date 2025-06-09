First your teeth, then your wallet: navigating health care’s price maze

Dental health is a crucial component of overall well-being, but maintaining good oral hygiene can be costly.

On this episode of "What's Health," host Dr. Joe Sirven ponders the future of dental insurance. What’s being done to close coverage gaps, improve access and make preventive care the norm?

Joining the program is self-proclaimed "chief insurance nerd" Sam Melamed, the CEO of NCD, a company that manages ancillary benefits such as dental insurance.

Later, Scott Speranza, a leading expert in health care billing, gives examples of “gotcha” charges and advice on how to negotiate fees down. He is the CEO of HealthLock, a tech firm that protects customers from medical fraud, privacy violations and overbilling.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Servin, the host, is a Jacksonville neurologist.

