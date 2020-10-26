-
Amid a Florida Supreme Court case about the issue, a House panel Tuesday approved a plan that would clear the way for a new hospital in Central…
In a case being watched by local governments across the state, the Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Feb. 6 in a dispute about construction of a…
South Daytona doctor Indravadan Shah is being sued by a former patient for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the Daytona Beach…
More than 40 percent of Florida’s nursing homes have been cited for problems related to medication errors in the past three years, the Daytona Beach…
Daytona Beach Police are accusing a nursing home of slowing an investigation into claims that a 75-year-old resident suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease…