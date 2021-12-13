The Orlando VA Healthcare System is building a new outpatient clinic in Daytona Beach

The Orlando VA Healthcare System is building a 130,000-square -foot outpatient center in Daytona Beach that is scheduled to open in 2024.

The Daytona Beach VA Multi-Specialty Clinic will replace two existing clinics that have a combined total of 74,000 square feet.



The clinic will serve veterans with primary care, mental health services, radiology and labs on-site.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023.

Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans, the third largest veteran population behind California and Texas.

