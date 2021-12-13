© 2020 Health News Florida



The Orlando VA Healthcare System is building a new outpatient clinic in Daytona Beach

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 13, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST
CLoseup of doctor in white coat
Pixabay
This is an artist's rendering of the Orlando VA Healthcare System's Daytona Beach VA Multi-Specialty Clinic, scheduled to be completed in late 2023. .

The 130,000-square-foot outpatient clinic will serve veterans with primary care, mental health services, radiology and labs onsite.

The Orlando VA Healthcare System is building a 130,000-square -foot outpatient center in Daytona Beach that is scheduled to open in 2024. 

The Daytona Beach VA Multi-Specialty Clinic will replace two existing clinics that have a combined total of 74,000 square feet.


The clinic will serve veterans with primary care, mental health services, radiology and labs on-site.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023.

Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans, the third largest veteran population behind California and Texas. 


Health News FloridaDaytona BeachOrlando VA hospitalVeterans AffairsVA HealthcareVA clinicmilitary
Danielle Prieur
