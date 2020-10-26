-
The Trump administration on Wednesday released a pair of rules that will allow employers with religious or moral objections to contraception to offer…
-
Health-insurance policies would be required to provide coverage for FDA-approved contraceptive drugs without imposing deductibles, coinsurance or…
-
On the sixth anniversary of the enactment of the federal Affordable Care Act, the law was back before a seemingly divided Supreme Court Wednesday.At stake…
-
Even women who continued to use the pill during the first few months of pregnancy saw no increase in major birth defects, according to data gleaned from Danish registries.
-
The Supreme Court is wading into its fourth dispute over President Barack Obama's 5-year-old health care overhaul.The latest "Obamacare" case involves…
-
New research suggests that teenagers are more likely to choose long-acting contraceptives when cost is removed from the equation. And free coverage of…
-
Tom Beckwith, a Largo small-business owner, welcomed the news that he would not have to pay for his employees’ access to certain products that he thinks…
-
Under final regulations issued Friday, most employers will have to provide contraception — at no charge to their employees — as part of their health insurance plans. There are exceptions for religious groups and alternatives for their affiliated organizations.
-
But reproductive health advocates says there's a big problem with leaving contraception training out: Many residency programs these days are run by religious hospitals that don't believe in contraception.