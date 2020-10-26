confirmation of Surgeon General

-
Dr. Celeste Philip's confirmation process to remain Florida's Surgeon General has completed its first step.The Senate's Health Policy Committee voted…
-
Senate President Andy Gardiner on Wednesday cast what could be the deciding vote in the clash over the confirmation of Florida Surgeon General John…
-
Despite a show of support from Gov. Rick Scott, a Senate panel Tuesday postponed for a second time a vote on the confirmation of state Surgeon General…
-
A Senate committee is scheduled Tuesday to consider the confirmation of state Surgeon General John Armstrong, as some medical groups offer a show of…
-
After narrowly escaping an earlier panel, state Surgeon General John Armstrong on Tuesday did not get a scheduled confirmation hearing before the Senate…
-
Florida Surgeon General John Armstrong faces another confirmation hearing today, in front of the same group that a year ago refused to back his…
-
A confirmation hearing for state Surgeon General John Armstrong was delayed Tuesday, with the chairman of the Senate Health Policy Committee saying the…
-
In another sign of growing tension about a Senate plan to expand health coverage for low-income Floridians, a Senate committee Tuesday tabled the…