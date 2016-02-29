Committee Slated To Take Up Armstrong Confirmation

A Senate committee is scheduled Tuesday to consider the confirmation of state Surgeon General John Armstrong, as some medical groups offer a show of support for the embattled secretary of the Florida Department of Health.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee included Armstrong's confirmation on its Tuesday agenda after tabling a vote this week. Armstrong, who has faced questions about issues such as a drop in the number of people receiving services from county health departments, was approved this month by the Senate Health Policy Committee in a 5-4 vote.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health on Friday released letters of support for Armstrong that came from groups such as the Florida Medical Association and the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association.

"Dr. Armstrong has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the practice of medicine in Florida," Florida Medical Association President Ralph Nobo Jr. wrote to Senate Ethics and Elections Chairman Garrett Richter, R-Naples. "The FMA hopes to be able to continue the partnership that Dr. Armstrong has forged with the medical community in ensuring that the health care needs of all Floridians are met."