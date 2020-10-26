-
For-profit nursing homes say the coronavirus has left them almost broke and needing financial help from the government. But critics say their business model is the problem.
A national COVID-19 “dashboard” released Wednesday by AARP shows that the death rate of Florida nursing home residents over a recent four-week period…
New enforcement guidelines are now in place, pushing hospitals to comply with rigorous reporting requirements or risk losing a crucial funding stream from the federal government.
State versus federal? Which data set nursing homes should rely on as a benchmark for coronavirus testing has been a pressing question for Florida…
Nursing homes visitors have been banned since March because of COVID-19. Now the federal agency that regulates the facilities has outlined terms for resuming visits immediately.
The Trump administration has withdrawn a proposed rule that Florida health care providers were dreading and that was once described by a top state…
How do you inspect a nursing home or a hospital in the middle of a pandemic, or discipline a physician or a nurse?As COVID-19 has spread, the…
The federal government is continuing to deploy rapid coronavirus testing machines to nursing homes around the country.But providers say they're left to…
Some nursing home administrators in Florida say they're struggling to meet the federal government's requirement to test staff weekly in hotspot areas for…
Florida’s long-term care industry and a top state regulator are befuddled by what appears to be competing state and federal regulatory requirements for…