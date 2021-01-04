Pinellas Taking Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County began taking reservations for the coronavirus vaccine on Monday for ages 65 and older.

The department announced shortly after that a high call volume led to delays with the phone system. The website was also experiencing delays.

Due to high call volume, we are experiencing issues with our phone system. Thank you for your patience. — FL Health Pinellas (@HealthyPinellas) January 4, 2021

Due to the limited supply of vaccine, registration is required.

To register, residents should:

Click here to complete an online registration

For those without internet access, call (727) 824-6900, option 4 for assistance. Please be advised there may be an extended wait time.

Residents are encouraged to print and complete the consent form from the website to receive the vaccine. Paperwork will be available upon registration.

Vaccines will be administered at the Health Department offices. Those receiving vaccines will be asked to wait for 15 minutes after the shot to monitor for potential adverse effects.

Information about how to receive the second dose of the vaccine will be issued at the time of the vaccine.

Those registering to receive a vaccine must bring a form of identification with their birthdate and agree to be in Pinellas to receive their second dose of the vaccine in 21 days. Those who are unable may be excluded from receiving the vaccine.

Pinellas health officials said more than 12,300 people were immunized in the county as of Dec. 30 — residents and staff in 68 skilled nursing facilities, along with Fire Rescue -EMS staff and other health care professionals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made people 65 and over a priority for vaccinations after residents and staff in the state's assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

