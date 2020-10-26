Children’s Health Insurance Program

-
Federal funding that provides insurance for nearly 340,000 Florida kids will expire in September unless Congress acts. It’s called the Children’s Health...
More than 67,000 Florida children gained health insurance coverage last year with the full implementation of the Affordable Care Act, according to a…
Getting rid of the five-year waiting period for children of legal immigrants to get health coverage through KidCare will improve health outcomes and save…
About 11 percent of children in Florida are uninsured, one of the highest rates in the nation, according to a new report from the Georgetown University…