Florida lawmakers appear to be fast tracking a controversial bill that seeks to regulate the state’s pregnancy crisis centers. The measure that wades...
Black women are three times more likely to die from complications of childbirth than white women in the U.S. Racism, and the stress it causes, can play a leading role in that disparity.
The U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world: Sixty percent of the 700 to 900 deaths each year are preventable, including that of neonatal nurse Lauren Bloomstein.
An inexpensive drug could dramatically reduce the number of deaths of mothers from bleeding after childbirth in low- and middle-income countries around the world.
Before the babies arrive, Florida Hospital for Women opened its doors for an early peek inside.Vice President of Women’s Services Kari Vargas led the…
When the only hospital in this southern Delaware town saw two of its four obstetricians move away, it knew it had to do something to ensure women in labor…
In a new study on obstetrics and patient safety, Consumer Reports has given 50 Florida hospitals the worst possible rating: the dreaded black dot. That's…