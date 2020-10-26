-
A center in Spokane, Wash., has been operating at one-third capacity under pandemic guidelines. Co-owner Luc Jasmin III says it has been tough to turn away parents, many of whom are essential workers.
Health care professionals and first responders are facing the strain of fighting the coronavirus at work while scrambling to arrange for child care at...
Schools around the state are closed through May 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but daycare centers remain open. Even though these facilities can...
Community coalitions and government programs that help parents improve their well-being are seeing those improvements passed on to children. That’s...
Florida lawmakers once again are being asked to consider a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products. Orlando Democratic Rep. Amy Mercado…
Paul Tough's new book surveys the best new evidence on how to overcome the effects of poverty.
More than two thousand researchers, foster parents, and non-profit leaders are in Orlando today and tomorrow to talk about child care. The Christian…
Federal inspectors found that Florida is not adequately enforcing its rules at child care facilities, discovering violations that exposed children to…
Three child care bills are moving in the House. One would tighten requirements for child care workers.