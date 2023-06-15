Foundation report ranks Florida 31st in child 'well-being,' cites high cost of child care

Florida ranks 31st in the country in overall child “well-being,” doing well in education but lagging on economic and health issues, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The report measures states on a series of indicators, with Florida ranking fifth on education, 37th in economic well-being, 33rd in health and 32nd in what the foundation calls “family and community.”

The family and community category involves issues such as children in single-parent families and teen birth rates.

The top-ranked states in the report were New Hampshire, Utah and Massachusetts, while the lowest-ranked were New Mexico, Louisiana and Mississippi.

According to the foundation, its 2023 Kids Count Data Book report spotlights the nation’s lack of affordable, accessible child care. In a press release, the foundation says the issue “short-changes children and causes parents in Florida to frequently miss work or quit jobs.”

According to the report, 13% of Florida children 5 and younger were in families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job because of child care issues, on par with the national average.

The private foundation says it works to advance research and solutions to help children and young adults overcome barriers to success.