challenges to medical marijuana licenses

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he will push to end a state ban on smoking medical marijuana in Florida.
Less than three hours before a 5 p.m. deadline, Gov. Rick Scott’s administration Friday filed a notice to appeal a Tallahassee judge’s order that struck...
The Wrigley fortune was built on its domination of the chewing gum market, but an heir to the confectionery dynasty is investing millions in an industry…
Suffering Americans seek medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids and other powerful pharmaceuticals. Though legal in 29 states, doctors say the lack of strong data make it hard to recommend.
After lawmakers decided last year that a black farmer should receive a highly coveted medical-marijuana license, Gov. Rick Scott is poised to act on a…
A Leon County circuit judge will hear arguments Thursday on a request for a temporary injunction to block the Florida Department of Health from carrying…
A Homestead-based nursery is challenging a decision by state health officials to deny the grower a medical marijuana license.The Florida Department of…
Florida health officials lack the authority to issue final licenses to the state's first medical marijuana businesses, but an administrative law judge…
Florida health officials are holding to a deadline next month for the state's first medical marijuana businesses to seek permission to begin growing…