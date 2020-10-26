-
HPV testing is now seen as equally effective as Pap tests for cervical cancer screening. An influential federal advisory group has changed guidelines for how women over 30 should get tested.
In the U.S., there are about 39,000 cancers associated with the human papillomavirus each year. Doctors say the new HPV vaccine may help reduce the number of cases.
A campaign is currently underway in Florida to educate parents about a childhood vaccine that can prevent cancers associated with the sexually...
Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. It can also cause cancer. There's currently vaccine available to…
LabCorp should pay$15.8 million for twice misreading Pap smear slides from a patient who later died of cervical cancer, the South Florida Sun Sentinel…