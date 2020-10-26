Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services

-
The Trump administration has proposed a rule that would prohibit some home health workers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks. The rule would likely undercut unions' power, all agree.
Federal officials have unveiled their roadmap to a revamped Medicare physician payment system designed to reward doctors and other clinicians for the…
With Florida facing a funding cut next year in a major health-care program, the president of a hospital-industry group said Tuesday he thinks it remains…
The federal government released a new five-star rating system for home health agencies, hoping to bring clarity to a fast-growing but fragmented corner of…
A South Florida hospital is being probed after a report that its pediatric cardiac surgery program has a mortality rate far above the national…
Setting off for Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials over health-care money at the heart of a state budget crisis, Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday…
The stalemate between the House and Senate over billions of dollars in health-care funding deepened Tuesday, as the federal government suggested that the…
The Florida Senate unanimously approved an $80.4 billion budget on Wednesday, hours before the state's health-care agency said the federal government…
Health care systems experimenting with a new way of being paid by Medicare would have three extra years before they could be punished for poor…
The first time federal health officials corrected their work on hospital penalties, it turns out, they goofed. So now they’re correcting it again. For…