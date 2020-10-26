-
While the incoming DeSantis administration has kept some of Gov. Rick Scott’s top officials, the state’s largest health-care agencies will see leadership…
-
At a health care conference in Jacksonville Tuesday, Florida’s surgeon general said help is on the way for Duval and other counties dealing with the...
-
Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday named Celeste Philip as surgeon general and secretary of the Florida Department of Health, a little more than two months…
-
Celeste Philip has been Florida's interim surgeon general and secretary of the Department of Health since March, after the Legislature adjourned without...
-
After the Florida Department of Health lost its leader last month in a bruising confirmation battle, his interim replacement is traveling the state to…
-
The Florida Department of Health employee who oversaw directors and administrators at county health department statewide is being replaced, Politico…
-
The Statewide Human trafficking council welcomed its newest member Monday. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi—who leads the group—introduced the person...