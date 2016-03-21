© 2020 Health News Florida
Human Trafficking Council Welcomes Newest Member: Florida's Interim Surgeon General

WFSU | By Sascha Cordner
Published March 21, 2016 at 5:13 PM EDT
As Florida's acting Surgeon General, Dr. Celeste Philip is the newest member of the Statewide Human Trafficking Council.
Credit Florida Channel
As Florida's acting Surgeon General, Dr. Celeste Philip is the newest member of the Statewide Human Trafficking Council.

The Statewide Human trafficking council welcomed its newest member Monday. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi—who leads the group—introduced the person chosen to replace the former head of the state Department of Health Dr. John Armstrong.

“I just want to thank Dr. John Armstrong who served on the council with us and did such a great job,” she said. “We all think the world of Dr. Armstrong and we will truly miss him. But, we would like to welcome today our newest member and we’re very, very proud to have her, our interim Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip.”

Because the Florida Senate twice failed to confirm Armstrong, he can no longer be Florida’s Surgeon General. So, Governor Rick Scott appointed Doctor Celeste Philip to her interim role. According to its rules, a representative of the Health Department needs to sit on the human trafficking council.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Tags

Newshuman traffickingsex traffickingCeleste Philipsurgeon general
Sascha Cordner
